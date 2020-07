Or Copy this URL to Share

Victoria Rijo Santos, age 88, of Orlando,FL passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 26,1932 in San Juan, PR. She enjoyed singing. She was a missionary and a bible teacher. She is survived by her sons Alexander Lopez, Lorain,OH, Angel Lopez, Orlando,FL. and Peter Morales, Lorain, OH.



