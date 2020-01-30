|
|
Vikki Reiko Zettler, age 86, died on January 25, 2020 at home with her family in Orlando, FL. She was born Reiko Nohara (Nobaru) in Osaka, Japan on April 10, 1933. Her husband was Anthony Zettler (deceased).
She is survived by her children Matt & Susan (Roberts) Zettler, Christina Zettler, Rose M. Zettler, Aime Z. & Randy Clarke, grandchildren Elizabeth and Adam Cunningham, great-grandchildren Taven, Amaya, Jenna, and Bria Rose Cunningham of Central Florida, brother Hidetoshi & Naomi Nohara, and their son Toshihiko, nieces Takako Nohara, Taeko Nohara, and nephew Akira & Kiyomi Nohara from Naha, Okinawa, Japan, and sister-in-law Terese (Zettler) Binkley, as well as dozens of relatives in Canton, Ohio. Her parents were Eiko & Nae Nohara from Naha, Okinawa Japan.
Viewing will be held on Friday 01/31/2020 from 5 - 7pm at Dobbs Funeral Home. For directions call 407-578-7720.
Funeral Mass will be held 11AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 6200 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809, followed by a 1PM burial at Glen Haven Cemetery at 2300 Temple Drive in Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 647-1100.
In place of flowers, Vikki Reiko and her family request monetary donations be sent to: Hospice of the Comforter, 480 W. Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs 32714.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020