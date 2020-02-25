Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Bay Pines National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Eugene Brewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Eugene Brewer Notice
USN (Ret.) of Seminole, 90, went to his eternal home on 2/21/20. Born to Samuel D and Vincentia Brewer in Emmitsburg MD, survived by sisters, Katherine "Sis" Ambrose, Gettysburg PA, Darlene McCleaf, Waynesboro PA, brother Robert "Bob" Brewer, Gettysburg PA. Brothers Charlie, Clyde, Louie, predeceased him. Also survived by Arlene, his wife of 69 years; children, Marcella "Marcie" Smith, Indian Shores FL Barbara Brewer, Lewes DE, and David Brewer, Woodridge IL; granddaughters, Meagan Casselberry, Alexandria VA, Shannon Long, Lynnwood WA, Sarah Brewer, Livonia MI, Lizzy Brewer, Troy NY, Cathryne Brewer, Fort Collins CO; and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by those he touched through his service to his country, church, and community. A member of the United Methodist Church, he taught Bible study for over 30 years, worked in the Handyman Ministry, was active in Clermont Masonic Lodge #226 and volunteered 10 years in the Lake County School System helping struggling elementary students improve their reading. After many years in Clermont he and Arlene relocated to Seminole in 2019. Service: Bay Pines National Cemetery Friday 3/13/20 10:30am reception to follow. Donations may be made in his memory to the Freedom Square Scholarship Fund: mail to Freedom Square 7800 Liberty Lane, Seminole, FL 33772 ATTN: Administration.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -