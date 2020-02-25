|
USN (Ret.) of Seminole, 90, went to his eternal home on 2/21/20. Born to Samuel D and Vincentia Brewer in Emmitsburg MD, survived by sisters, Katherine "Sis" Ambrose, Gettysburg PA, Darlene McCleaf, Waynesboro PA, brother Robert "Bob" Brewer, Gettysburg PA. Brothers Charlie, Clyde, Louie, predeceased him. Also survived by Arlene, his wife of 69 years; children, Marcella "Marcie" Smith, Indian Shores FL Barbara Brewer, Lewes DE, and David Brewer, Woodridge IL; granddaughters, Meagan Casselberry, Alexandria VA, Shannon Long, Lynnwood WA, Sarah Brewer, Livonia MI, Lizzy Brewer, Troy NY, Cathryne Brewer, Fort Collins CO; and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by those he touched through his service to his country, church, and community. A member of the United Methodist Church, he taught Bible study for over 30 years, worked in the Handyman Ministry, was active in Clermont Masonic Lodge #226 and volunteered 10 years in the Lake County School System helping struggling elementary students improve their reading. After many years in Clermont he and Arlene relocated to Seminole in 2019. Service: Bay Pines National Cemetery Friday 3/13/20 10:30am reception to follow. Donations may be made in his memory to the Freedom Square Scholarship Fund: mail to Freedom Square 7800 Liberty Lane, Seminole, FL 33772 ATTN: Administration.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020