Vincent Louis Franze

Ever since you were a kid, you were a fast running train and when you walked in the room everyone knew you were there. We still miss you sticking your fingers in dad's coffee, asking mom to get you out of trouble, coming to Franky with new ideas, playing a quick game of golf with Nick and being Kendra's protector at all times. We have loved and missed you everyday since your 25 years of passing! You are forever in our hearts and memories. ~ Love Your FamilyFebruary 12,1970-May 31, 1994
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 31, 2019
