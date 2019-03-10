|
|
Funeral services for Mrs. Viola Curry Carpenter, age 92 of Orlando, FL, who passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 2PM in the Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park, FL. Visitation for family and friends will be 1 hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019