In January 1929, Violet Faye was born in Sycamore, Alabama to parents Albert Augusta and Minnie Price Haddox. She was the oldest daughter of 13 siblings. When she was a small child, her family moved to Opelika where she grew up during the Depression. Her father was a foreman at Pepperell Mill where they made linens. Violet went to Opelika High School and graduated when she was 15 years old. She attended Bob Jones University and studied to become a teacher. The untimely death of her father in 1946 resulted in her leaving college and working as a secretary for the man who replaced him at the mill. In 1948, she attended a Valentine's Dinner at Auburn University Baptist Student Union and met Billy Austin who was studying Veterinary Medicine. They were married later that year on December 18. Bill preceded her in death at 92 years of age, a few days after they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They moved from Tennessee to Florida in 1957 and raised their family in South Miami. They attended University Baptist Church in Coral Gables. They had four children and nine grandchildren: Angie (Aaron, Emmanuel), Stan (Richard, Ryan), Lori (Alora, Taylor, Austin), and Joy (Kaden, Ben). After Bill retired from full time veterinary practice in 1996, they moved to the Orlando area to be near family where they attended First Baptist Sweetwater Church in Longwood. They loved being grandparents and met 5 of their great-grandchildren whom they adored. On March 29, 2020 at 91 years of age, Violet died of natural causes with Stan by her side. She blessed many as a dedicated Christian, loving wife and mother, gracious friend and wonderful teacher. Service and burial information will be posted online when available.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.