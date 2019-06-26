Violet H. "Vi" Burford, age 101, of Orlando FL, passed away on June 18, 2019.



She was born to Oscar Lee Hambrick and Minnie Lee Mathena Hambrick on March 23, 1918, in Princeton, WVA.



Violet retired from the City Of Orlando having worked over 20 years in the City Clerks Office.She was devoted to her Lord Jesus Christ, her husband, sons, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite greeting to each was "I love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck."



Violet and Frederick Ray Burford, Sr. were married on June 25,1943, in Charleston, WVA.



Violet is survived by her two sons and their families; Frederick Ray Burford, Jr. and wife V. Jane (Orlando, FL); John David Burford and wife Robin (Williamsburg, VA).



Grandchildren, Amanda Burford Ferguson and husband Danny (Riverview, FL); F. Chandler Burford (Melbourne, FL). Erika Burford Brooks, husband Matt (Richmond, VA), Megan Burford Artis, husband Mike (Maplewood, NJ) and Stephen Burford (Williamsburg, VA).



Great Grandchildren; James S. Campas, Jackson D. Burford, Alice Mae and Ian M. Artis, and Caroline J. and William D. Ferguson.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Burford, parents Oscar and Minnie Lee Hambrick, brothers Lee, Paul, Ray and sister Hazel. Mrs. Burford was a member of Eastern Star.



Arrangements entrusted by Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32806. www.careyhand.com



A funeral service will be held on Monday July 1, 2019, 11:30am, at Park Lake Presbyterian Church, 309 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32801. Pastors Dan and Helen DeBevoise will officiate. Mrs. Burford was a member of Park Lake Presbyterian Church in Orlando for over 60 years.



Visitation will be held from 11:00AM - 11:30AM at the church before the service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donations may made in memory of Mrs. Burford to Park Lake Presbyterian Church, Orlando, FL. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019