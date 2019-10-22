Orlando Sentinel Notices
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 277-4227
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Shenandoah Baptist Church
7308 Pershing Ave
Orlando, FL
View Map
Virginia Ann Crust Notice
age 93, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Crust, son, Thomas K. Crust, mother, Gladys Neuhard, father, Grover Neuhard. sisters, Audrey Neuhard and Eulilia Leoliger and brothers, Sheldon Neuhard and Preston Neuhard. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathleen Rogalinski and grandson, Travis Crust. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Shenandoah Baptist Church, 7308 Pershing Ave, Orlando, FL 32822. Arrangements by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions East Orlando Chapel. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
