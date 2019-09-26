Home

American Family Funerals & Cremations
5011 S Hwy 17-92
Casselberry, FL 32707
(407) 339-0070
Virginia Hewitt Trent


1949 - 2019
Virginia Hewitt Trent Notice
Virginia Hewitt Trent, born in Martinsville, VA, April 20, 1949 to parents, Carol Lenore Hewitt and James Walter Trent, passed away September 23, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She grew up in Roanoke, VA, and attended Madam Viaud School. She loved both the Florida Keys and the Appalachian Mountains. Her eclectic interests included 1960s British sports cars, escargot, and vampire genre books/movies (with a soft spot for Christopher Lee). As the family matriarch, she cooked delicious and festive meals for holiday gatherings and always gave leftovers to neighborhood feral cats. She is survived by daughter, Casey Meredith Kerr, son, William Cole Eubank, III, two grandchildren, Elexis Marie Eubank and William Cole Eubank, IV, her cats Oliver and Tedward. Funeral arrangements are being handled by American Family Funerals & Cremations in Casselberry, FL. The family asks for donations to Central Florida's CARE TNR (Trap Neuter Release) at www.carefelinetnr.org. Caring for the local cat colony was a life-long passion of hers.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
