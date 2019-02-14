Orlando Sentinel Notices
Virginia DiPietro
Virginia Jo Riddle, DiPietro, "Ginny", 75, of Apopka, FL, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family, who were gathered to honor her wonderful life as a wife, mother, grandmother "Mimi", sister and friend. Born, October 11, 1943, in Orlando, FL to her parents, William and Ruth Riddle. Ginny attended Edgewater High School, where she graduated in 1962. Ginny worked for Merrill Lynch in Winter Park, for 34 years as an account executive assistant. Ginny is survived by her husband Anthony "Tony" DiPietro of 32 years, son William (Bill) Baker and his wife Ann, daughter Suzanne Baker Self, her husband Eben Self, granddaughters Grace, Harper, Brooke and Emerson Self, sister Beth Everett, many loving extended family members, and her fur babies Socks, Bella, Izzy, Holly, and Lucky. She was predeceased by her parents William and Ruth Riddle. Memorial services will be held honoring her life, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Maitland Presbyterian Church at 1:00pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019
