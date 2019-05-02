Virginia L. Gilbrook passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 95. At the time of her death she was living at Brookdale at Ocoee. Virginia was born in Boston, MA on September 13, 1923, one of seven children in the family headed by her late parents Edith and John. A child of the Depression, Virginia went to work at age 18 as a court clerk in Suffolk County, MA. In March of 1945 she joined the US Navy with several of her friends and rose to the rank of Pharmacist Mate 3rd Class before leaving active duty in June 1946. One day while working in Bethesda Naval Hospital she encountered a young US Marine Corps sergeant, William F. Gilbrook, leading a team in search of an escaped psychiatric patient. A romance developed after this dramatic meeting, and Virginia and William were married on September 13, 1947 in Boston. Thereafter they traveled throughout the USA as William was stationed at various posts, including Camp Lejeune, San Francisco and San Diego. In 1957, Virginia accompanied MSGT Gilbrook to the Naval Air Station in Port Lyautey (now Kenitra) in Morocco, north Africa, where their first son, Michael, was born. The young family moved to Mayport, Florida when First Sergeant Gilbrook was ordered to join USS SARATOGA as the senior NCO of the Marine detachment on board the new aircraft carrier. Her second son, Mark, was born in Mayport in 1959. Following SARATOGA's cruise with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean, William retired from the USMC and relocated the family to Orlando, Florida. When the children were old enough, Virginia returned to work as medical secretary for the Pathology Department at the Orlando Air Force Base Hospital. She stayed throughout the handover of the base and hospital to the US Navy and retired after 30 years of federal service in 1983. She and William spent retirement traveling the country and visiting friends until settling down in Lady Lake, FL. Following William's death in 2012, Virginia moved to Ocoee to be closer to Michael and his wife Cyndy. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband William. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Orlando, FL) and Mark (Osan, Korea), and her sisters Jean and Barbara (Boston, MA). Arrangements have been entrusted to Woodlawn Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida. A graveside service will be held from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm on May 3, 2019 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Condolences may be offered at www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 2, 2019