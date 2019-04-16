Home

Virginia Lee Masters Schrenker, 79, of Orlando, Florida, passed away April 13, 2019. Virignia was born in Elkton, Florida on January 19, 1940. She was a Registered Nurse with the primary focus on IV Therapy for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and 4 brothers. She is survived by her children Ruth (Pat Price) McLemore Price, Mary ( Mary Ann Davenport ) Schrenker, Fran (Dan) Shuler; grandson Joey McLemore; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; many nephews, nieces; great nephews; great nieces and beloved ginger cat and casper weasley. In lieu of plants and flowers please make donations to St. Charles Barromeo Catholic Church, 4001 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida 32804 or to Cornerstone Hospice ORMC, 52 West Underwood Street, Orlando, Florida or Saint Joseph Academy, 175 Rich Cove Road, Maggie Valley, NC 28751.Services will include a Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Charles Catholic Church
