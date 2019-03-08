Virginia Lee McCall passed away peacefully March 7, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born January 3, 1927 in Orange Memorial Hospital, Orlando. She entered first grade at Princeton Elementary the day it opened and was part of the first graduating class. She attended Memorial Junior High School and Orlando High School, where she met her future husband Ken McCall. Virginia was a cheerleader and he played football and basketball. After graduating from Rollins College, she worked at American Fire and Casualty while Ken was serving in the Philippines during World War II. When Ken returned from the war they were married and moved to Athens, and he resumed playing football at the University of Georgia. Virginia and Ken moved back to Orlando, where they began their family. For the next 20 years her life was devoted to her family; participating in PTA, carpools, church and family vacations. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Orange Memorial Hospital and at First United Methodist Church of Orlando, where she was baptized and confirmed. She was an active member of the Rosalind Club and the Council of 101 at the Orlando Museum of Art.In their retirement years, Virginia and Ken spent summers in the mountains around Highlands, North Carolina, where she loved to socialize and play golf. It was always a treat for her to have family and friends spend time with her enjoying the cool mountain air.After some health issues, Virginia and Ken moved to Orlando Lutheran Towers. The last week of her life was spent in the Cornerstone Hospice, in the same hospital where she was born.Virginia, known as Bama to her family, is survived by two children, Gary McCall (Regina) and Jan McPherson (Rex), grandchildren Melissa Lovett (Bill), Matt McCall (Hollie), Trey McPherson (Anna), Ginny Botts (Wade), great-grandchildren Mac and Carsyn McCall, Witt and Davis Lovett, Andrew and Elise McPherson, and Blair Botts.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Orlando (firstchurchorlando.org). A memorial service will be held at FUMCO, Sunday afternoon, March 10, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the Sanctuary. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019