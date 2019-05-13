age 87, of Orlando, FL passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Orlando, FL. Virginia was born on November 29, 1931 in Enning, SD; daughter of the late John Ernest and Ellen Marie (Chrans) Arends. On November 11, 1950, she married Edward Novitsky. During her 27 years accompanying her husband in the US Air Force, Virginia worked in Washington, DC at the AAA Headquarters in Dupont Circle; very close to the White House. In Orlando, she worked at the Colonial Drive-In Theatre, later at the Colonial Bank, and then at the Orlando AFB Credit Union. In San Antonio, TX, she worked for the Petroleum Center. In Alaska, she worked as head bookkeeper at the Elmendorf AFB Bank. In Hawaii, she worked as an accountant for the comptroller, 15th Air Base Wing Hickam AFB. Most of her jobs were as a head bookkeeper or accountant. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Edward; her daughter, Catherine Ramsey and her husband, Melvin of Orlando; her grandson, Edward Guy Ramsey and his wife Katherine of Orlando; her great-grandson, Coty Lee Ramsey of Orlando; two sisters, Joanne Stillwell of Kadoka, SD, and Barbara Herr, and her husband, Del of Bristol, IN; and a brother, Johnny Pat Arends and his wife, Jan of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, John Thomas Novitsky, and Ronald Lee Novitsky; a daughter, Barbara Novitsky; and a sister, Mary Ellen Rogers. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home - East Orlando Chapel, 895 S. Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32822. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Orlando, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to The Russell Home for Atypical Children, 510 Holden Ave, Orlando, FL 32839 - https://russellhome.org/giving/ Online messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 13, 2019