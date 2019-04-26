Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Seel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Norton Seel

Notice Condolences Flowers Virginia Norton ("Ginny") Seel, 83, of Winter Park, Florida, died Monday, April 22, 2019.Ginny was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on September 7, 1935 to loving parents Lawrence Patrick Norton and Grace Eleanor Norton (Oram). The family moved to Summerville, South Carolina when Ginny was in grade school. After attending Summerville High School and Newberry College, Ginny met the love of her life, George William "Pop" Seel, Jr. They married on September 20, 1958. Together they traveled the country and the world, raised three children, and modeled servant leadership in their church and community. George and Ginny were members of Winter Park Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, both serving as Elders, Deacons, and Sunday School teachers, and faithfully supporting the church's ministry, outreach and charitable work. Ginny's Christian faith was an abiding presence in her life and, through her love and generosity of spirit, in the lives of those around her. Her volunteer work included serving as President of the Presbyterian Women; Member and Clerk of the Session for Winter Park Presbyterian; Pink Lady at Winter Park Memorial Hospital; Member of Winter Park Day Nursery; Member of the Opera Gala Guild; Hospice Volunteer at Hospice of Central Florida and Hospice of the Comforter; and as a primary caregiver at Arnold Palmer Hospital, providing love and comfort to terminally ill children. She modeled the Christian love of Matthew 25:40, "whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." Ginny is irreplaceable to her many dear friends. She had a beautiful smile, a twinkle in her eyes, a hug and a kind word for everyone, from babies to seniors, and seemed to know just when these were needed. She and Pop shared a love of life's boundless opportunities for fun and adventure, and they passed this joy on to their three beloved children - sons William Patrick Seel (Anne) of Easley, SC, Lawrence Todd Seel (Bethanne) of Winter Park, and daughter Laura Grace Seel of Greensboro, NC; and to their four precious grandchildren Lindsay, Gregory, Nolan, and Griffin Seel. Ginny's loss is also deeply felt by her beloved sister, Grace Rosebrock Thornhill (Tom) of Summerville, SC, and her loving nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 400 S. Lakemont Avenue.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Winter Park Presbyterian Church or the . Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019