Virginia P. Bennett Notice
Virginia P. Bennett, of Winter Park, Fl., passed away April 8, 2019. She was born in Sidney, N.Y. , the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Provenzon. Virginia served her country proudly with the United States Navy. Later she was a bookkeeper for the residential construction industry. Virginia was predeceased by her son Gary DeRock in 1957. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Walter R. Bennett, nieces Diane (Barry) Baker, Bonnie Curtis, Patti Jo Doi, Ann Marie Pauls, Valerie Weylan, and one nephew Jimmy Provenzon. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Collison Family Funeral Home 3806 Howell Branch Rd. Winter Park, Fl., 32792. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM 526 N. Park Ave. Winter Park, Fl., 32789. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park 2300 Temple Drive Winter Park, Fl., 32789. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in her name to by phone (800) 822-6344, by mail 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, on line at https://www.stjude.org Arrangements entrusted to COLLISON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME (407) 678-4500
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
