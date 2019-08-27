|
Woodard, Vivian J. Funeral Services for Dr. Vivian J. Woodard, 62, will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at New Life C.O.G.I.C., 3311 N. Powers Drive, Orlando, Florida. Interment will follow in Orlando Memorial Gardens, Apopka, Florida. Public visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6-7:00 P.M. and Reflections from 7-7:50 P.M. at the church.
Dr. Vivian Woodard was the Founder/Owner of Emmanuel Christian Health Center in Lady Lake, Florida.
Dr. Woodard is survived by her parents: Rev. Martha Harvey and Mr. Willie Woodard, Jr. (Dr. Narva Woodard); brother: Willie Woodard, Jr.; other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Thy Kingdom Come, 21435 Royal Troon Drive, Leesburg, Florida 34748
www.zandersfuneralhome.com "A Zanders Service"
(407) 886-3388 * (407)886-5656 (FAX)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019