Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home
232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 886-3388
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Life C.O.G.I.C.
3311 N. Powers Drive
Orlando, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life C.O.G.I.C.
3311 N. Powers Drive
Orlando, FL
View Map
Vivian Woodard
Dr. Vivian J. Woodard

Dr. Vivian J. Woodard Notice
Woodard, Vivian J. Funeral Services for Dr. Vivian J. Woodard, 62, will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at New Life C.O.G.I.C., 3311 N. Powers Drive, Orlando, Florida. Interment will follow in Orlando Memorial Gardens, Apopka, Florida. Public visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6-7:00 P.M. and Reflections from 7-7:50 P.M. at the church.

Dr. Vivian Woodard was the Founder/Owner of Emmanuel Christian Health Center in Lady Lake, Florida.

Dr. Woodard is survived by her parents: Rev. Martha Harvey and Mr. Willie Woodard, Jr. (Dr. Narva Woodard); brother: Willie Woodard, Jr.; other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Thy Kingdom Come, 21435 Royal Troon Drive, Leesburg, Florida 34748

www.zandersfuneralhome.com "A Zanders Service"

(407) 886-3388 * (407)886-5656 (FAX)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
Download Now