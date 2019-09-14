|
|
Volney Antonio Hendricks, 76 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019. Tony passed away peacefully after a fierce battle with cancer. Tony was born in Kingston Jamaica, migrated to the United Kingdom in the early 60's. He moved to Central Florida in 1996. He worked for Walt Disney World Telecommunications for 16 years. Funeral Services for Tony will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 At Holy Family Episcopal Church, 1010 North Hiawasse Rd, Orlando 32818. Viewing at 10am, Service at 11 am. DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory has been trusted with his care. Please visit their website to share fond memories of Tony.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019