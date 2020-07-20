Florida to the late Douglas Atkinson and Ethel Wilson Atkinson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 3 siblings. Booth proudly served the City of Orlando as a firefighter, retiring after 40 years of service. Mr. Atkinson is survived by his children, Timothy Atkinson, of Fairfield, IA, Alex (Meg) Atkinson, of Hampton, GA, Kippen (John) Haynes, of Warsaw, VA, Eric Atkinson, of Orlando, FL; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; friends, family, loved ones, and his beloved pets: cat Tommy, and tiny dog Brocka. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry atwww.cannonclevelandfunerals.com
. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.