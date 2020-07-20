1/
W. Booth Atkinson
Booth proudly served the City of Orlando as a firefighter, retiring after 40 years of service. Mr. Atkinson is survived by his children, Timothy Atkinson, of Fairfield, IA, Alex (Meg) Atkinson, of Hampton, GA, Kippen (John) Haynes, of Warsaw, VA, Eric Atkinson, of Orlando, FL; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; friends, family, loved ones, and his beloved pets: cat Tommy, and tiny dog Brocka.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
