Walburga McRae, 98 of Orlando Florida, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. Walburga was born in Augsburg Germany on June 7, 1922. She was thought of as a superwoman by her children, and was a wonderful mother, caretaker, and homemaker. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed crochet, reading and raising roses in her garden. She is survived by her children, George John McRae (Carol), Christine Diane Mahler (Stephen) and Richard William McRae; also 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and her sister Helene Zahringer (August), of Lenzkirch, Germany. A private family service will be held at a later date.

