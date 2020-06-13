Wallace Jeffries "Wally" Bishop
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wally Bishop, 82, passed away June 7, 2020 at his home in Orlando, FL. Born September 16, 1937 in Norfolk, VA to the late Thomas Mason and Marion Evelyn.

Wally joined the US Navy in 1955, an aircraft mechanic servicing the Lockheed P-2 Neptune (anti-submarine aircraft). Honorably discharged, then on to an accomplished 34-year career with Martin Marietta retiring in 1993 and a graduate of Rollins College. Our Wally was always the life of the party, full of laughter, wisdom and friendship. Well known for his deviled eggs and love of popcorn. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and working on old model cars, especially corvettes.

Wally is survived by his sons Steve (Jeanne), Mike (Kristen) and Greg. 8 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Orlando, FL. Condolences and sharing of memories may be offered at www.banfieldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Banfield Funeral Home
420 W State Road 434
Winter Springs, FL 32708
(407) 327-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved