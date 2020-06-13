Wally Bishop, 82, passed away June 7, 2020 at his home in Orlando, FL. Born September 16, 1937 in Norfolk, VA to the late Thomas Mason and Marion Evelyn.
Wally joined the US Navy in 1955, an aircraft mechanic servicing the Lockheed P-2 Neptune (anti-submarine aircraft). Honorably discharged, then on to an accomplished 34-year career with Martin Marietta retiring in 1993 and a graduate of Rollins College. Our Wally was always the life of the party, full of laughter, wisdom and friendship. Well known for his deviled eggs and love of popcorn. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and working on old model cars, especially corvettes.
Wally is survived by his sons Steve (Jeanne), Mike (Kristen) and Greg. 8 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Orlando, FL. Condolences and sharing of memories may be offered at www.banfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.