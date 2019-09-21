|
After a battle with cancer, Walter Trippe passed away September 20, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Walter was born January 20, 1932 in Demopolis, Alabama. He attended school in Greensboro, AL where he was senior student body president. After high school, he joined the Air Force where he served at Kessler AFB in Biloxi, MS where he was a student and instructor in radar electronics. After his Air Force enlistment, Walter attended the University of Alabama and received a degree in Electrical Engineering. While attending college, Walter met and married Mary Dell Swaim. They had three children, 7 granddaughters, and 2 great-grandchildren.
After college, Walter joined Martin Marietta in June 1958, where he worked until he retired in April 1989. At Martin, Walter held a variety of technical and management positions including Director of Research and Technology, Chief Engineer of the Electronic Division, and Director of Business Development.
Soon after moving to Orlando, Walter and Mary became charter members of Sky Lake Baptist Church. They later joined First Baptist Church of Pine Castle. Walter enjoyed being with his family, reading, and sports. He coached several basketball and softball teams…boys, women, and men. After retirement, Walter helped establish Missionary Computer Fellowship where he served as Director for 20 years.
Visitation will be held at the Robert Bryant Chapel, 321 E. Michigan, on Thursday, September 26, from 6PM-8PM. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Pine Castle Friday, September 27 at 11AM. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery to follow.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019