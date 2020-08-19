Feb. 1932 - Aug. 2020



Walter F. Miner, MD, MPH, USN (retired), of Mount Dora, Florida, passed away in August at his home surrounded by his family.



Dr. Miner is survived by his daughter, Lynn Carroll of Stafford, VA and her husband Roger; his daughter, Kathryn McAllister of Stafford, VA and her husband Bob; and his fiancée, Monika Potter. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Gwendal R. Miner.



A Viewing will be held Friday, August 21 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Allen J. Harden Funeral Home in Mount Dora.



A Memorial Service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Eustis, FL on August 22 at 11:00am.



The Funeral Home and the Church will be adhering to COVID regulations which include masks and social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store