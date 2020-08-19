1/
Walter F. Miner MPH (retired) USN M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feb. 1932 - Aug. 2020

Walter F. Miner, MD, MPH, USN (retired), of Mount Dora, Florida, passed away in August at his home surrounded by his family.

Dr. Miner is survived by his daughter, Lynn Carroll of Stafford, VA and her husband Roger; his daughter, Kathryn McAllister of Stafford, VA and her husband Bob; and his fiancée, Monika Potter. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Gwendal R. Miner.

A Viewing will be held Friday, August 21 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Allen J. Harden Funeral Home in Mount Dora.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Eustis, FL on August 22 at 11:00am.

The Funeral Home and the Church will be adhering to COVID regulations which include masks and social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen J. Harden Funeral Home
1800 North Donnelly Street
Mount Dora, FL 32757
(352) 383-8178
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved