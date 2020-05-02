Walter Joseph Filipski
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born: 12/14/46 in Dixon City, Pa passed: 04/24/20. (congestive heart failure) as Walt would say, "I bought the farm." resident since being stationed at Patrick AF base in the 60's. worked as a Plumbing Contractor until retiring. Member of Moose Club, Casselberry Vets and american Legion. Attended St Augustine and Northland Churches. Enjoyed fishing, travel, coupon clipping, coin collecting,shopping, cooking, dancing,esp Polish Polka, cards with friends and yard sales. Survivors: Wife Arleen Daughters: Carie Ann, Jennifer and Tammy all of Tyler, TX 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass and Life Celebration will be held when circumstances permit.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved