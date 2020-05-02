Born: 12/14/46 in Dixon City, Pa passed: 04/24/20. (congestive heart failure) as Walt would say, "I bought the farm." resident since being stationed at Patrick AF base in the 60's. worked as a Plumbing Contractor until retiring. Member of Moose Club, Casselberry Vets and american Legion. Attended St Augustine and Northland Churches. Enjoyed fishing, travel, coupon clipping, coin collecting,shopping, cooking, dancing,esp Polish Polka, cards with friends and yard sales. Survivors: Wife Arleen Daughters: Carie Ann, Jennifer and Tammy all of Tyler, TX 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass and Life Celebration will be held when circumstances permit.



