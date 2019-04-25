Born in Chicago, Joe attended The University of Kansas, where earned a BA in English in 1956. In 1957, he entered Emory University Medical School and in 1958, he married Delle Davies; in 1959, they gave birth to their first daughter, Allison; and in 1960, Joe earned his M.D. and later that year, their first son, Allan Chandler, was born.The family moved to Honolulu where their second daughter, Laura, was born in 1963. In 1965, Joe began his Residency in Psychiatry at Cornell Medical College. On January 29, 1972, tragedy struck when his fourth child, Kristen Davies, died suddenly at the age of 14 months. On January 29, 1973, Delle went into labor with her fifth child, Walter Joseph Muller, IV.In 1974, Joe founded La Amistad, a residential long-term treatment center for teens and young adults with schizophrenia. La Amistad thrives to this day.Joe is preceded by his two younger siblings, Marjorie "Jorie" Mairs and Chandler R. Muller, and he is survived by Delle and his four children, Allison (Steven), Chandler (Alecia), Lolly (Brian), and Joey; as well as his ten grandchildren: Preston, Chandler, Brian, Annabelle, Patrick, Emerson, Jackson, Clayton, Will, and Toby; and three great-grandchildren, Prynn, Jackson, and Preston.A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 10 at 3:00 pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, Winter Park. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019