Walter Kelly, Jr., son of the late Walter Kelly, Sr., and Irene E. Dove, was born on October 5th, 1937, in Augusta, Georgia. He was affectionally known as "Pete" or "Walt" to his family and friends. A beloved husband, devoted father, caring grandfather and faithful friend, Walt departed this earth on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Walt served twenty-two years in the United States Marine Corps from April 7, 1957 to May 22, 1979 and ascended to the rank of Master Sergeant. In 1978, Walt was recognized by the United States Marine Corps leadership as the first African American Enlisted Marine to receive a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in his personal time from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California. Upon retirement from active duty, Walt spent eighteen years of service with the Defense Finance and Accounting Office (DFAS), and also selflessly volunteered his time in an exemplary manner with numerous Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) and clubs, ultimately making a profound impact in his surrounding community of Orlando, Florida. To cherish his memory, Walt leaves behind his wife, Gladys D. Kelly; son Bryan J. Kelly; daughter Colonel Sophie (Kelly) Gainey and husband Colonel Andrew C. Gainey; grandchildren Brooke, Princess and Chanele; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives along with countless friends. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 24 to July 25, 2019