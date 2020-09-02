Walter L. Leddy, Jr., 84, of Orlando, FL passed away on September 1, 2020. Walt was born in Columbus, OH to Walter and Dorothy Leddy. He moved to Florida in 1954. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Faye Douglas at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Winter Park, FL. Walt served in the Florida Air National Guard from 1954 to 1962 as a medic. He also worked 35 years for Martin Marietta (Lockheed Martin) as a manufacturing engineer. Walt helped start the neighborhood association at St. James Catholic Church. He became an active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in 1977. Walt loved to volunteer. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 25 for many years, a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and helped with the JDRF Central Florida One Walk. After retiring, he joined the Mid-West Tool Collectors Association and the Central Florida Woodworkers Guild. It was with the Woodworkers Guild that he volunteered with Give Kids the World, in building wooden toy trucks for their weekly Christmas celebration. Walt also became a volunteer at the Bishop Grady Villas. He had an incredibly special place in his heart for the Villas. He became a weekly volunteer in their woodworking shop. He loved teaching the residents the joy of creating items out of wood. Walt's favorite hobby was model and garden steam trains. He was a member of Florida Live Steamers. He also enjoyed displaying his model train Christmas village for everyone's enjoyment. Walt was a true disciple of Christ and his faith in the Lord was his driving force. He was loved by many and cherished all the friendships he had. Walt is proceeded in death by his parents, Walter Sr., and Dorothy Leddy of Columbus, OH. His sisters; Jeanne Fowler (Pickerington, OH) and Marilyn Kilpatrick (Ft. Jones, CA). He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carolyn. His children; Timothy of Orlando, FL, and Patricia (Rick) Kosey of St. Michael, MN. Also, by his grandchildren; Michael and Rebecca of St. Michael, MN. Sister, Nancy Leddy of Reynoldsburg, OH. Walt was loved and will be missed by many special nieces, nephews, and godchildren. A visitation will be held Friday, September 4th at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm. Masks are required. A funeral of Catholic rite will be held Saturday, September 5th at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 11am with interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The funeral is limited to 225 people due to the pandemic. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd. Gotha, FL 34734.