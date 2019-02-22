Walter R. Fischer, 63 passed away at home on December 11 2018 in Orlando Fl. Rick was born in Frankfurt Germany on May 7 1955 to Walter and Thelma Fischer. He was a retired Mailhandler with the United States Postal Service with 32 years at the Orlando Plant. He was a US Air Force Veteran serving 10 years from 1973 to 1983. He was a member of the NRA, Harley Owners Group, Loyal Order of Moose County Line Lodge 2417, Former member of Mailhandlers Local Union 318. He was a Lutheran.



Rick loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, boater, hunter, camper, motorcyclist, gardener, 4 wheeling mud loving, Suwannee River floater. He was a lover of music. His brain was thinking in music all the time. He was a self taught guitarist including harmonica and key boards. He loved to sing. He loved to dance. Everything Rick did, he did with a passion even down to being a "pain in the ass". He embraced the open road through riding his Harley with his wife Denise thru out the lower 48 States.They attended bike rallies, Sturgis being their favorite, National Parks, and even went to Canada for lunch on one trip. These trips were their passion, seeing historical sites, different cities and towns, making new friends and visiting the relatives they loved in GA, AL, KY, KS, MN, AK, TN, MO, NV). They traveled back roads, side roads, always making an effort to stop in their favorite city, New Orleans. These trips were sometimes with friends. Ricks circle of family and friends was large and always growing. He loved and enjoyed them all. He loved this pets. Current is Buddy, Laconia, and Biscuit.



He is survived by his wife Denise Larson-Fischer, Orlando FL. Daughters, Amy Fischer and Elaine Fischer, Orlando Fl. Stepdaughter Kristy Knowlton, Olathe Kansas and stepson Travis (Rachel Wilbanks) Copeland, Paris TN. Grandchildren, Chloe, Kaleb, Ryan, Alayna, Chelsey, Madison, Sylvia and Katelin. Father-in-Law Donald C. Larson, Jasper Ga. Brothers, Steve (JoAnn) Fischer, Woodstock Ga, and Tim (Dawn) Fischer, North Pole AK. Sister Cindy (Steve) Perry, Altamonte Springs FL. Sister in laws, Sue Butler, Nashville TN, Carrie Larson, Jasper Ga, Doreen (Reid) Anderson, Lakeville MN and Amy Larson, St Paul MN. Brother-in-law John Dombroski, Las Vegas NV. Numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Thelma Fischer, infant brother Marvin and sister Carol Dombroski.



A celebration of Life will be help Friday February 22 2019 at 12pm at BALDWIN FAIRCHILD CONWAY CHAPEL, 1413 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando Fl 32807, 407-277-6700. Interment immediately following at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery Mims Fl.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Orlando Fisher House at [email protected] or call 407-476-3796. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary