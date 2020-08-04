1/
Walter Springs Pharr Jr.
God took our brother, Walter home on July 13, 2020. He was born July 24, 1949 to Walter and Janet Pharr in Orlando. He lived most of his life in Spearfish, S.D., with his wife, Jan and step-daughter, Lisa. He was a long-time actor in the Black Hills Passion Play there. His involvement in the church and understanding of the gospel of Christ was very important to him. Those who mourn his passing are Jan Pharr, Lisa, (Andy) and Jack Sihrer, Spearfish, SD, sisters, Suzanne (Bob) Martin, Marietta, Ga., Cynthia (Joe) Brackett and Beverly (Dan) Meadors, both of Orlando. A private committal service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery and at the Center of the Nation in South Dakota.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
