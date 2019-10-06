Home

Wanda C. Judski, 96, transitioned to Heaven on October 4th, 2019. She is survived by her son Roger Judski, Maitland, Fl; son David (Shirley) Judski, New Smyrna Beach, Fl; daughter Betsy Judski Allison, St. Cloud, Fl; and two grandchildren, David Judski Jr. and Danny (Cyndi) Judski. She had three great grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Wanda was born on June 30th, 1923 in Johnson City, NY where she lived until 1960 when she, her husband Cas and their three kids moved to Orlando, Fl. Cas and Wanda built, owned and operated a motel in Orlando for many years. After retiring, you could not keep either one of them from a Sunday polka dance at a Polish Club anywhere in the state. They especially loved the Club in Daytona. Wanda was always volunteering at the dances, enjoyed helping people and loved dancing the polka. Her heart was so big and she was loved by so many friends, they referred to her as The Polish Ambassador. Proud of her Polish roots, she was also great at cooking wonderful Polish food. Wanda enjoyed life and was blessed with a great sense of humor, always ready with a few jokes. Wanda was a devoted wife, wonderful Mom and a caring grandmother. She loved her family and very much enjoyed spending time with them. The family will welcome friends and family on Tuesday, October 8th from 7pm-9pm at Robert Bryant Funeral and Cremation Chapel located at 321 Michigan St. in Orlando, Fl. A Mass will be celebrated at 12pm on Wednesday, October 9th in St. John Vianney Catholic Church located at 6200 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando which will be followed by a Graveside Service at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 2300 Temple Dr., Winter Park, Fl.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
