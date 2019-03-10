Wanda Jean McGann, age 88 of Winter Park, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born May 14, 1930 in Havana, Illinois. She moved to Florida in 1956 from Danville, Illinois. She was a Roman Catholic and a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. They raised their family of six in Winter Park, Florida. She was Past President of Suncoast Junior Women's League, St. Petersburg, Past President of Winter Park Coterie, Past President Lamp Lighters Dance Group. She donated countless hours of Volunteer work to St. Margaret Mary Catholic School and was a former employee of Rollins College and an avid Golfer and Bowler. She supported her husband through years of service to the Winter Park Rotary Club and Rotary International Zone 34 Executive Committee. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James K., and children, Maureen Abbott (Keith), Michael McGann, Karen Calhoun, Patricia Stimmel (Gene), Pamela Cate (Larry). She was a loving Grandmother to Kevin, Kimberly, Kyle, Kory, Robert (RG), Chandler, Kaitlin, Megan, Sean, Tyler, Madison, Trent, and Great Grandchildren, Sadie, Talan, Blaine, Kolton, Paxton and Kameron. She is preceded in death by her parents, Opal & Peter Bohm, Stepfather Walter "Bud" Wilmont, brother Edward Bohm and son Kevin Edward McGann. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 PM Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 526 N. Park Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32789. A reception will follow at the church. A private interment will be at Palm Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Margaret Mary Catholic School or Rotary Club of Winter Park Foundation in her name. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel, 7520 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32792. 407-677-5091. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019