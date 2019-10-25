Orlando Sentinel Notices
Wanda Lou Williams

Wanda Lou Williams Notice
Wanda Lou Williams, 91, of Apopka, Florida passed away on October 15, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1928 in Sweetwater, Tennessee to the late George Kidd and late Myrtle Patterson-Kidd. She spent her working years as an RV Park Owner, and truly loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Williams and her son, John M. Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Lorri A. Young and her sister, Margaret Smith.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
