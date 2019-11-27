Home

Wayne G. Pless, age 72, of Winter Park, FL., passed away November 21, 2019. He was born March 12, 1947 in Niagara Falls, NY., the son of Clarence and Ethel (Zacher) Pless. He proudly volunteered to serve his country after high school in the Army Reserves in 1965. Prior to retirement, he worked as an RN and a Rehabilitation Case Manager in workers compensation. He also owned his own business, Case Management Consulting, LLC. He is survived by his wife Judith and his three children Jennifer (John) Moore, Garrett (Erin), Adam, and his three grandchildren Erin, Devin, and Bryan. He is also survived by his brothers David (Mary), Bruce (Ann), Charles (Paula), Glenn (Sandy), and his nephews and nieces. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held in the summer for family and friends in upstate NY.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
