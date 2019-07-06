Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Pine Castle
1001 Hoffner Ave.
Pine Castle, FL
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Pine Castle
1001 Hoffner Ave
Pine Castle, FL
Wayne Phillip Burns Sr.


1933 - 2019
Wayne Phillip Burns Sr. Notice
Wayne entered his heavenly home on June 18, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a 4th generation Pine Castler, born on Sept. 27, 1933 to Myrtle Macy and Joseph E. Burns. His Grandparents were Caroline Patrick and Paul Macy, who settled in Pine Castle and built the Crawford House. Wayne was the third of five children; Gene (deceased), Paula Story, Ronnie, and Barbara Meloon. Wayne is survived by his wife, Wilma; four children Wayne Phillip Burns Jr. (Judy), Jeffrey Paul (Shelia), Matthew Patrick, and Timothy Curtis; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Wayne was a lifetime member and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Pine Castle.

Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Visitation for family at 3:00pm and Service at 4:00pm at First Baptist Church of Pine Castle, 1001 Hoffner Ave., Pine Castle, FL 32809.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019
