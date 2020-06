On March 21, 2020, Wayne Thomas Rose, Sr. was called home and has happily reunited with his wife Dixie Lee Rose. Wayne was born on July 7, 1940, and served in the united States marine Corp. He had three children, six grand-kids and six great grand-kids. He will forever be missed and his memory will live one through the ones he left behind. We love you Papa!



