Wendy Aiko Chioji

Wendy Aiko Chioji Notice
Wendy was born on October 20th, 1961 in Oxnard, California, the daughter of Melvin and Eleanor Chiogioji. She grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland and went on to graduate from Indiana University with a degree in broadcast journalism. For the next 25 years Wendy worked in television, spending the majority of her career as a beloved anchor for WESH 2 News in Orlando, Florida.

Wendy exemplified what it means to live fearlessly and defy the odds. Despite battling cancer on and off since 2001, she competed in numerous Ironman triathlons, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and Mt. Fuji, and worked toward finding a cure to cancer by raising thousands of dollars for Livestrong and Pelotonia and by publicly sharing her own experience. Her enthusiastic spirit, kindness, and unforgettable laugh will be missed dearly.

Wendy is survived by her parents, stepmother Pallas, brother Alan and sister-in-law Sheryl, nieces Jennifer, Amanda and Katy, nephews Matthew and Christopher, best friend Patrick Kildow, and cats Lucy and Linus.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at a place and time to be determined. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com for service information and to share your memories and photos with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Wendy's name to Pelotonia, a nonprofit she was passionate about: www.pelotonia.org/forwendy.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
