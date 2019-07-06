Home

Wendy Elizabeth Fagan

Wendy Elizabeth Fagan Notice
Wendy Fagan, 51, of Port Orange, FL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born Oct 14, 1967, in Orlando, FL to the late William and Nancy Cairns (living), survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Fagan, daughter Leslie May Fagan, two brothers, two sisters, one nephew, and four nieces. Wendy was a talented Artist that loved to create and share beautiful floral images, loved her family and friends, was always eager to help others and had a deep devotion to God. The Funeral Service is Saturday, July 13, 2019, 9 am Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, Gotha, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019
