Wesley Earnest Blount, P.L.S. 83, of Orlando, Florida, passed October 29, 2019 after a brief battle against lung cancer. He is survived by his loving family -- his wife of 53 years, Sandra Louise Robinson Blount, daughter Andrea Blount Hunter (married to George Hunter), daughter Monica Blount Bressler (married to David Bressler), and granddaughter Grace Jia-Li Hunter. Wes is also survived by his brother, Thomas Blount. He was predeceased by his parents, and two sisters Regina Wood and Sara Satterfield.
Wes was born May 19, 1936 in Huntsville, Alabama as the youngest son of the late Poper S. and Ida Little Blount. After proudly serving in the U.S. Navy, Mr. Blount studied civil engineering and land surveying at the University of Alabama. He and Sandra (Sandie) moved to Orlando in 1972. About 10 years later, he co-founded Blount Sikes & Associates engineering and surveying firm.
His life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Collison Family Funeral Home in Winter Park, followed by burial at Glen Haven Memorial Park and reception at Historic Dubsdread in Orlando (Fairview Room). In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in his name to Lung online at donate3.cancer.org, by phone 1-800-LUNGUSA, or by mail to P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Arrangements entrusted to Collison Family Funeral Home (407) 678-4500
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019