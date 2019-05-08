|
|
Wilkie Collins (Buddy) Nash, II, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Buddy's spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.He was born on December 15, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Russell and Vivian (Flannagan) Nash. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Colleen Nash; and grandson, Edward Michael Harrison.Buddy leaves behind two daughters, Carolyn (Ed) Harrison and Regina (Joseph) Schodrowski; a sister, Colleen Shook; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.His Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11AM central time on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church (12239 State Road 62 St. Croix, Indiana 47576) with burial and military honors to follow in the church cemetery.To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 8 to May 12, 2019