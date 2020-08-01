Willard (Bill) Dunnington Andrus, 79, of Orlando, FL passed away July 25 from a cerebral hemorrhage. He was born Sept. 10, 1940 in Columbus, OH to Willard B and Margaret Andrus. He moved to Orlando in 1948, where he attended school, graduating from Boone High School in 1960. He went to Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, NC on a football scholarship and then served in the US Army stationed in Germany. After spending most of his adult years in the automobile business in Hendersonville, NC, he then moved to Lake Lure, NC where he owned The Mountains Realty. He retired in 2004 and moved back to Orlando with his Loving Wife, Kathy Cooper Andrus. Bill seemed larger than life and was totally dedicated to his friends and family. He loved fishing, camping, college football, playing cards and was happiest when surrounded by his many friends. He loved entertaining them with all the stories of his "Colorful" past growing up in Orlando in the 50's, embellishing as he went.



He was most proud of his football days at "The Howard School" and Boone High, reliving those days quite often. He loved Thursday night dinners with a group at Shannon's Cafe and Friday nights at La Cantina.



He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kathy C. Andrus. Sons Chad (Sherrie) Andrus and Will (Karin) Andrus, brother Kenneth Andrus and sisters Emily Lee and Margery Mercer. He is preceded in death by his daughter Shannon Andrus Williams and his Mother and Father.



Because of the Corona Virus there will be no service at this time but rather a gathering of Family and Friends at a later date to celebrate a very special life.



