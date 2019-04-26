William A. (Bill) Jenkins was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC to Jake and Naomi Jenkins. He graduated from College of William and Mary with a BSEE. He was rejected for Military service due to a bad knee so he went to work for contractors in the military defense industry. He was responsible for installing and maintaining the computer connection to the Pentagon for General William Westmoreland in Vietnam for three years. He moved to Orlando to work for Bill Schwartz at International Laser Systems working on laser target designations and range finders. He worked for Educational Computer Corporation and went to Iran with a simulator that taught how to fly a helicopter. He and his wife were married in the only Protestant church the Shah allowed in Tehran in 1975. They were there when the revolution started. He was on the next to the last plane out of Iran during the revolution.He moved to Litton Industries and developed, tested and saw to completion the Lantirn laser program which is still in use. He is survived by his wife, Carol, two sisters, Sybil and Marguerite, and a number of nieces and nephews.Services will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando, FL. 32819. Reception will follow at the church. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019