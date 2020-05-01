William and Winifred Clark
William "Bill" Keith Clark ( March 8, 1927) and his "Little One", Winifred "Jean" Hauck Clark, (Dec. 13, 1927) went to be with our Lord April 16, 2020 and April 26, 2020 respectively. Survived by Children: Jeff Clark, Beth Carpenter (Catherine), Sarah Purdy (Rick); Grandchildren: Dina, Traci, Daniel, Jennifer, Greg & Jeffrey; Great- Grandchildren: Dylan, Jack, Kaden, Ryder, Mekiah, Jaxson & Cole. Donations may be made to Vitas Hospice, 12751 West Colonial Dr., Winter Garden, FL 34787. Mr. and Mrs. Clark will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Gotha, Florida. Please share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
