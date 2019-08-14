|
William F. Beemer, age 88, an Orlando resident since 1964, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Bill, attorney-at-law, was born in Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie, his sons, Bryan, Rick, Brad (Sue Gannon) and Brett (Anissa) and six grandchildren, Alexandrea, Theodora, Benjamin, Blake, Gabriella and Alfred. His brother, Morgan and sister -in-law (Ginny) predeceased him. Bill is also survived by two sisters-in-law, seven nieces, two nephews and their children.
Bill was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the church, Orlando Lutheran Towers Foundation or the Orange County Legal Aid Society.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11 AM in the Chapel at Orlando Lutheran Towers, 300 East Church Street.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019