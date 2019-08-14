Orlando Sentinel Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
1654 N Semoran Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
(407) 851-1983
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel, Orlando Lutheran Towers
300 East Church Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Beemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Beemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Beemer Notice
William F. Beemer, age 88, an Orlando resident since 1964, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Bill, attorney-at-law, was born in Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie, his sons, Bryan, Rick, Brad (Sue Gannon) and Brett (Anissa) and six grandchildren, Alexandrea, Theodora, Benjamin, Blake, Gabriella and Alfred. His brother, Morgan and sister -in-law (Ginny) predeceased him. Bill is also survived by two sisters-in-law, seven nieces, two nephews and their children.

Bill was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Orlando. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the church, Orlando Lutheran Towers Foundation or the Orange County Legal Aid Society.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11 AM in the Chapel at Orlando Lutheran Towers, 300 East Church Street.

Please visit baldwincremation.com for full obituary or to leave condolences.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now