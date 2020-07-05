William Bert Chesnut (90), born May 18, 1930 in Orleans, IN, died July 3, 2020 in Clermont, Florida.
Bert is survived by his loving wife of 66 years and best friend, Rose Marie (Laswell) Chesnut; daughters: Teresa Mast, Susan Bradley; and grandchildren: Tyler Mast and Jennifer Mast. Preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Irene (Hall) Chesnut; and father, Gordon Boyd Chesnut.
Bert graduated from Paoli High School, Indiana Central Business College, and attended Indiana University for additional accounting education. He began his career in 1952 and recently retired in 2019. His passion for work and continued education lead to his impressive 67-year career. Bert was a member of the National Society of Public Accountants, Elks Club of Pompano Beach, FL, and Corinthians of Lighthouse Point, FL.
Bert's career started in public accounting for a regional firm, from which he grew his own firm and later sold to pursue his interest in Bar Maid Corporation. Bar Maid was a manufacturer of Electric Glass Washers for the bar and restaurant industry. Bert was instrumental in the company's development, including product design, manufacturing process and sales distribution network. After 18 years of successful growth, Bar Maid was sold with anticipated retirement.
At age 57, Bert and Rosie moved to Central Florida, where Bert entered phase three of his career with the start of another accounting practice and management of several real estate investments. He continued with these passions until his retirement in 2019. Bert was a trusted advisor and touched many lives through his life and career.
Bert enjoyed offshore fishing, billiards, NASCAR, basketball, and of course, an occasional Canadian Club on the rocks, with a splash of water. His greatest passion was his family, specifically his two daughters and grandchildren. The highlight of his day or week was attending events including his family.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 7, at 3:00 pm at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden, Florida. Wearing of masks at the service is kindly requested by the family. Committal and burial will be held in Paoli, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, Tavares, FL or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN on his behalf.