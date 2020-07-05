1/
William Bert Chesnut
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Bert Chesnut (90), born May 18, 1930 in Orleans, IN, died July 3, 2020 in Clermont, Florida.

Bert is survived by his loving wife of 66 years and best friend, Rose Marie (Laswell) Chesnut; daughters: Teresa Mast, Susan Bradley; and grandchildren: Tyler Mast and Jennifer Mast. Preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Irene (Hall) Chesnut; and father, Gordon Boyd Chesnut.

Bert graduated from Paoli High School, Indiana Central Business College, and attended Indiana University for additional accounting education. He began his career in 1952 and recently retired in 2019. His passion for work and continued education lead to his impressive 67-year career. Bert was a member of the National Society of Public Accountants, Elks Club of Pompano Beach, FL, and Corinthians of Lighthouse Point, FL.

Bert's career started in public accounting for a regional firm, from which he grew his own firm and later sold to pursue his interest in Bar Maid Corporation. Bar Maid was a manufacturer of Electric Glass Washers for the bar and restaurant industry. Bert was instrumental in the company's development, including product design, manufacturing process and sales distribution network. After 18 years of successful growth, Bar Maid was sold with anticipated retirement.

At age 57, Bert and Rosie moved to Central Florida, where Bert entered phase three of his career with the start of another accounting practice and management of several real estate investments. He continued with these passions until his retirement in 2019. Bert was a trusted advisor and touched many lives through his life and career.

Bert enjoyed offshore fishing, billiards, NASCAR, basketball, and of course, an occasional Canadian Club on the rocks, with a splash of water. His greatest passion was his family, specifically his two daughters and grandchildren. The highlight of his day or week was attending events including his family.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 7, at 3:00 pm at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden, Florida. Wearing of masks at the service is kindly requested by the family. Committal and burial will be held in Paoli, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, Tavares, FL or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN on his behalf.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Baldwin-Fairchild Winter Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Winter Garden
428 E PLANT ST
Winter Garden, FL 34787
4076562233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved