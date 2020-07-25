William "Bill" Branton, 92, beloved father, grandfather and friend, went to his eternal home in heaven on July 21, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1928, in Bryson City, NC, and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Jean, and siblings Clayton, Robert Lee (R.L.), Gene, Jeanette and Bernice. He is survived by his three siblings: Gertrude Hayes of Maryville, TN; Chinera Robinson of E. Bernstadt, KY; and Eutella (LeRoy) Hammontree of Maryille, TN; his children: Benjamin Branton (Debbie) of Orlando, FL; Susan Raines (Jerry) of Powder Springs, GA; and Patty Villane (Tom) of Geneva, FL; and grandchildren Kevin Raines of Seattle, WA; Andrew Branton of Orlando, FL; and Erin Branton of Orlando, FL.



Bill was one of nine children who loved growing up in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains (Sevier County, TN). His father was a preacher and farmer and Bill came to know the Lord at an early age. After high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1948. While stationed at Patrick AFB, he met the love of his life, Jean, whom he married in October 1952.



Bill served in Personnel Services while in the Air Force, starting as a private in 1948 and retiring in 1969 as a chief master sergeant. To progress from an E-1 to E-9 in less than 20 years and to retire as a Chief Master Sergeant with only 21.5 years of service is a rare accomplishment.



After the Air Force, Bill worked for the City of Orlando in Personnel and IT. He was a devout Christian and served as deacon, Sunday School secretary and choir member at Azalea Park Baptist for more than 40 years. Later in life, he lived at Gentry Park and was a member of Dover Shores Baptist. His greatest joy was always his loving family and the times they shared together.



Woodlawn Memorial Park is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dover Shores Baptist, 551 Gaston Foster Road, Orlando, FL 32807.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store