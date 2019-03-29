Resources More Obituaries for William Whitaker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Bray Whitaker

Notice Condolences Flowers William Bray Whitaker, Born Miami, Florida July 28, 1927 - March 22, 2019, Orlando, Florida"WITH A TWINKLE IN HIS EYE HE SAID GOODBYE" ……Those were the only words that "Wild Bill" ever expressed for Patti (WIFE) to place in his Obituary.Sorry Dad but Patti and the three boys; Hurley Partin, Billy (William Bray II), and David Cole have the last say on this one……Bill attended Boys High, Atlanta and was starting Full Back for their Georgia State Champion Football Team. He transferred to Miami Edison High School and ultimately earned a football scholarship to the University of Georgia. However, WWII interrupted his matriculation to the University of Georgia, and he enlisted in the Navy, on October 12, 1945 as a Seaman 1st Class. After WWII, he attended Stetson University, where he was called into duty, again, this time in the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant serving August 13, 1952 through September 15, 1953, during the Korean War conflict. On July 19, 1952, Bill married Betty Lou Partin, mother to his three sons. Bill earned his law Degree (L.L.B) from Stetson Law School in 1954. In Miami, he worked as a State Prosecutor in Dade County, and joined as an Associate into the Law Firm of Nichols, Gaither, Beckman, Colson and Spence, until he moved to Orlando in 1960. In 1963, Bill started his own Law firm in Winter Park, which eventually became Whitaker and Koepke in downtown Orlando.He was known for his ability to pack courtrooms full of trial attorneys to witness his unique trial room style. It is fair to say that Bill helped shape some of the best Personal Injury trial attorneys in Orlando, many of which worked for him. He helped, and represented, the Gus Grissom family, when he, and his fellow astronauts, Ed White and Roger Chaffe were fatally involved in the Apollo 1 space capsule fire in Cape Kennedy, Florida, on January 27, 1967. He was known for having won the largest verdict in Seminole County, in 1988, which stood for years. Here are a few of his many Legal career related accomplishments: Member of Florida, Illinois, Colorado, Texas, Pennsylvania, California, New York and Virginia Trial Lawyers Associations. Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer by the National Board of Trial Advocacy 1983-1995. Board of Overseers (Stetson), Recipient of Judge Ben C Willard Award for Outstanding Law Alumnus of the Year (Stetson), Board of Director and President of Nationwide Stetson Lawyers Association - Stetson College of Law. Board of Governors, The Association of Trial Lawyers of America.He had an entrepreneurial side, which among other projects, led to the formation of Whitaker Oil and Gas Properties and Whitaker Energy, Inc. During the 1980's, Bill had offices in Corpus Christi and Dallas, Texas. Those companies still exist, as several properties are still producing.On November 15, 1995, Bill married Patti Staub, which happened to be on her birthday.Bill was entrenched in politics whether it was a local central Florida political race, Florida State Senate, or Governor's race. Partially due his relationship with Senator Dick Stone (as Stone's central Florida Campaign Manager) he helped the city of Orlando's local airport (now OIA) in receiving its "International" designation. He was a member of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, among many other local Boards. His charitable contributions were considerable and included President of PESO in 1971.His love for boating lasted for most of his adult life. He spent many wonderful days cruising the Bahamian Islands with Patti in his Cigarette/Fountain boats or hanging out at Black Sound Marina in Green Turtle on board the "Willie Willie". His best accomplishment, in life, was as a father to his three boys…Hurley, Billy and Cole.Those that knew Bill Whitaker will tell you that he was truly one of a kind. We will all miss him.A CELEBRATION OF BILL'S LIFE WILL BE HELD AT DUBSTREAD BALL ROOM, Sunday, APRIL 7th from 2PM to 4PM. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.