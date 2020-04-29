William Byrne Mesmer passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Bill was born in Charleston, West Virginia on March 15, 1926 to Robert Bonham and Charlotte Byrne Mesmer. Bill attended Grosse Pointe High School where he lettered in football, baseball and swimming. After high school graduation, he proudly enlisted in the United States Army and was deployed to the South Pacific during WWII. After the war, he served in the occupation force in Japan. Upon returning home, he attended Michigan State University and graduated from Hampton Sydney College in Virginia. There he met the love of his life, Audrey Pettit. Audrey and Bill married in 1951 and Bill went to work for DuPont. Several years and two children later, they moved to Gainesville where Bill entered law school at the University of Florida. Upon graduating from UF College of Law, Bill and his family settled in Orlando where he began a career as an attorney with the Anderson, Rush, Ward law firm. He later became a partner with Akerman Senterfit and went on to establish his own firm with his partner, Bill Robbinson. Mesmer and Robbinson eventually merged with the national firm, Baker Hostettler. In addition to practicing law, Bill was also a partner in Pilot Properties and the Princeton Insurance Group. He served as a Director for Barnett Bank for many years. Bill was a past president of his fraternity, Chi Phi, the Winter Park Racquet Club and the University Club of Orlando. He was also a past member of the Orlando Country Club and Sapphire Lakes Country Club. Of Bill's many achievements, his family was his greatest source of pride and happiness. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Audrey Pettit Mesmer , his four children, Randy Trammell (Allen), Julie Wallace (Alex), Elizabeth Colley (John) and William Byrne Mesmer, Jr. along with five grandchildren, Cameron Linton, Craig Linton III (Amelia), Thomas Cocke, Catherine Cocke and Bryanna Mesmer, and his great grandson, Anderson Linton. Bill was a member of St Michaels Episcopal Church in College Park. The family extends deep gratitude to all of Bill's wonderful caregivers. A graveside service at Palm Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice. A Community Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.acommunityfuneralhome.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020.