1/
William Charles Berkmeyer
1952 - 2020
William Charles Berkmeyer, beloved son of Charles and Reva Berkmeyer, passed away September 13th, 2020, in Maitland, Florida. William (Bill) was born in Rochester, New York, June 30th, 1952. Bill was a lifelong learner. He attended the University of Oklahoma, Rollins College and Webster University. He studied history, art and the religions of the world. Bill was an avid sports fan especially baseball and football. He was also fond of growing flowering plants. He was the caregiver to father, Charles, for several years and did a heroic job. He is survived by sisters, Sue Elllen Degree (Doug), Denver, CO and Rita Horse (Matt) Titusville, FL. He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians. Burial will be in Cattaraugus, New York.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 19 to Sep. 27, 2020.
