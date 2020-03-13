Home

Baldwin-Fairchild Oviedo
501 E MITCHELL HAMMOCK RD
Oviedo, FL 32765
(407) 366-8999
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
St Stephen Catholic Community
575 Tuskawilla Road
Winter Springs,, FL
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baldwin Fairchild Oviedo Chapel
William Charles Punches


1943 - 2020
William Charles Punches Notice
William Charles Punches, age 76, of Oviedo, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 28, 1943. Bill graduated from Kelvyn Park High School and received an Associates of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margie, of 36 years, his three children, Denise (Lon), Jill (Todd), and Jason (Leigh). Bill is also survived by his two sisters, Charmaine Waggener and Georgia "Bunny" Carney, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Dean, and siblings, Herbert, Robert, Dennis, Shirley, and Patricia. He cherished his ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild and held a very special place in his heart for his two godsons, Chris Rezac and Joseph Viney. Bill's professional career began at Payco American Corp (established by his brother, Dennis) where he worked until the company was sold in 1996. He then created his own healthcare company, Patient Financial Medical Services, soon afterwards and remained as president until he sold it in 2010. Upon the sale, he became a consultant for the new ownership. Bill was a member of HFMA (Healthcare Financial Management Association) and a proud donor to Advent Health and Orlando Health hospitals. Bill thoroughly enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and most of all, his family. He felt pure joy in helping so many folks along the way. Bill's humble beginnings and generous heart gave him much compassion for helping others. He will be dearly missed and truly holds a special place in all our hearts. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 11:30am at St Stephen Catholic Community located at 575 Tuskawilla Road., Winter Springs, Florida 32708. The family cordially invites attendees after the mass to Baldwin Fairchild Oviedo Chapel for a gathering of friends and reception from 1 to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VITAS Healthcare, VCC department, 2201 Lucien Way Suite 100, Maitland, Florida, 32751 in loving memory of Bill.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
